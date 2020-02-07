ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key news you might have missed:
• Should LSU board members control which legislators can buy ‘perk’ tickets?
• Jay Dardenne again acknowledged his interest in LSU leadership position
• Chevron is taking a local foundation to court over $10.9 million Hilton investment
• The city-parish wants to study how to improve the Raising Cane’s River Center’s performance
• The LWCC has just acquired a closed Red Roof Inn and plans to demolish it to use the land
