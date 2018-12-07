ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
- Johnny Bradberry leaving state government to become president of GEC, Inc.
- Best case scenario for medical marijuana availability is early February
- BRAC releases traffic-concern portion of its annual survey just ahead of roads tax vote
- Riverfront Plaza $750,000 makeover scheduled to finish in March
- Rooftop restaurant and bar Bumsteers replacing Crispy Catch
