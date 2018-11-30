ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
- Low early voting turnout could spell trouble for heavily promoted Baton Rouge tax proposals
- Concerned about unchecked spending, Metro Council might reevaluat all millage levels
- Interim president of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation hopes to bring stability to the scandalized organization
- Local business leaders rally behind the MovEBR roads tax proposal
- The imposing cinder block wall rising from the ground at Rouzan is the result of a special waiver
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!