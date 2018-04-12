Baton Rouge artist Brad Jensen broadening his audience appeal with Tim’s Garage

Since launching a T-shirt brand called Icon from his LSU dorm in 1999, Brad Jensen’s creations have been woven into the fabric of Baton Rouge.

His designs have appeared as stickers stuck to street signs, posters attached to light poles and on T-shirts worn by those who’ve sought out his first storefront, Bricks and Bombs on Government Street, Business Report details in its new Entrepreneur feature.

Originally opened as a workspace and urban art gallery in 2009, Bricks and Bombs has evolved into a retail store with apparel and accessories bearing original designs.

“The goal was to create a community around the grittier, overlooked aspects of art and culture, like graffiti, tattoo and skateboard art,” Jensen says.

But as new businesses sprouted up around him, like Time Warp and Radio Bar, Jensen sought to broaden the appeal of Bricks and Bombs—creating brands like Highland and State, featuring LSU licensed wear, and Southern Made, inspired by Louisiana pride.

And last year, Jensen began eyeing a move to a more prominent space on Government Street, where a full-blown retail venture would have the foot traffic and curb appeal to thrive. He settled on a location in a small strip center adjacent to the Square 46 development, and changed the name of his store to Tim’s Garage in an effort to make the business more approachable and better encompass his various brands.

The new retail store opened in September, and after nearly nine months in business, Jensen is enjoying the day-to-day interactions with new customers who wander into his store.

He sees Tim’s Garage as the perfect place for local makers to feature their creations and wants to grow his brick-and-mortar and online retail business through word of mouth.

