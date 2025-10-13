Hyundai wants state to address its concerns before moving ahead with steel mill

Hyundai executives are pressing Louisiana officials to resolve key safety and infrastructure concerns before moving forward with the company’s planned steel mill in Ascension Parish, The Center Square reports.

In a letter to LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois, the automaker cited the proximity of CF Industries’ ammonia plant—site of a 2022 incident that triggered local evacuations—as a top risk factor. Hyundai urged the state to create a formal, park-wide emergency response plan and to accelerate construction of four-lane access roads to the RiverPlex Megapark by September 2026.

Bourgeois says Louisiana already has strong emergency protocols and is working with transportation officials to update traffic models and funding options for road expansion. LED must also finalize power-supply studies with Entergy before acting on Hyundai’s requests.

The exchange underscores both Hyundai’s commitment to its $5 billion project and the state’s efforts to balance industrial growth with safety and infrastructure readiness.

