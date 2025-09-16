Hyundai steel plant in Donaldsonville still on track, Gov. Landry says

Gov. Jeff Landry said on Tuesday that Hyundai Motor Group’s $4.3 billion steel plant in Donaldsonville remains on track, despite global fallout from a U.S. immigration raid at the company’s Georgia facility, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Federal agents detained more than 300 South Koreans at the Ellabell battery plant earlier this month, prompting criticism from South Korean leaders and warnings that companies could rethink U.S. investment.

Landry downplayed concerns at a Baton Rouge news conference, saying he doesn’t expect anyone will be working illegally on the Louisiana project.

Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois added that while South Korean nationals may work on-site, their positions won’t count toward the 1,300 local jobs Hyundai Steel has pledged. She said state officials recently met with Hyundai executives and were assured the Donaldsonville project is moving forward.

Read the full story.