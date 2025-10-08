Hyundai is pushing forward with US expansion plans

Hyundai Motor Group is doubling down on its U.S. manufacturing push even after a turbulent year marked by political whiplash, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The automaker has since reaffirmed $26 billion in U.S. investments, including EV and battery facilities, and remains central to ongoing trade talks between Washington and Seoul that could cut auto tariffs from 25% to 15%. Executive Chair Euisun Chung has framed the expansion as a long-term bet on American manufacturing—despite the risks of navigating unpredictable U.S. policy.

For Louisiana, where Hyundai separately plans a steel facility in Ascension Parish to supply future EV and battery projects, the company’s persistence underscores the Gulf South’s growing role in the global auto supply chain—and how international manufacturers are adapting to a more politically charged industrial landscape in the U.S.

