Hyundai is investing $26B to expand its US operations

Hyundai Motor is sharpening its U.S. focus, boosting revenue expectations while lowering profit margins due to tariffs, CNBC writes.

At its first CEO investor day held outside South Korea—in New York—CEO José Muñoz unveiled a $26 billion U.S. investment plan spanning 2025 to 2028. The strategy aims to expand operations, ramp up manufacturing, and mitigate trade pressures by localizing production.

Hyundai expects more than 80% of vehicles sold in the U.S. to be built domestically by 2030, up from about 40% today. Muñoz describes the U.S. as Hyundai’s “engine of growth,” and the investment is intended to create one of the industry’s most advanced manufacturing ecosystems.

Hyundai reaffirmed its goal to lift global sales to 5.55 million units by 2030, a 34% increase from last year. The event was shadowed by a recent U.S. immigration raid at a battery plant in Georgia jointly owned by Hyundai and LG Energy Solution. Muñoz is urging both governments to strengthen cooperation.

Read the full story.