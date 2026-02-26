Hut 8’s West Feliciana data center to fund its own water and power upgrades

Hut 8’s planned $2.8 billion data center in West Feliciana Parish is poised to deliver more than jobs and construction spending—it’s also reshaping the infrastructure debate, The Center Square writes.

Parish President Kenny Havard says the company will fund water system upgrades and electrical infrastructure tied to the project, an approach designed to keep those costs off Louisiana ratepayers.

The upgrades could include replacing aging pipes, increasing water capacity and improving pressure for residents, while a new substation and related power investments will be privately financed rather than folded into utility rate bases.

The development is expected to generate 1,000 temporary construction jobs and 200 permanent positions, with operations targeted for October 2026.

State filings also outline significant payroll and sales tax incentives tied to the build-out, underscoring the scale of one of Louisiana’s largest recent economic development projects.

The Center Square has the full story.