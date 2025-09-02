Hurricane Katrina’s lessons still haunt catastrophe models

Nearly 20 years after Hurricane Katrina, insurers are still grappling with the blind spots the storm exposed in catastrophe modeling, Bloomberg writes.

Katrina revealed major flaws—overconfidence in levee strength, poor commercial property data, and underestimation of storm surge—that left insurers unprepared for record losses.

While today’s models are far more sophisticated, thanks to AI, better data and stronger computing power, significant vulnerabilities remain. Secondary perils such as inland flooding, tornadoes and hailstorms are harder to predict, leaving insurers and homeowners exposed. Hurricane Helene underscored the risk last year, when inland flooding devastated North Carolina despite traditional models focusing on coastal damage.

The stakes are higher now. Homes are larger, pricier to rebuild and located in increasingly vulnerable coastal zones. Add climate change—fueling stronger storms and rising seas—and the potential for losses exceeding $100 billion is very real. Ultimately, models are only as good as the data they’re fed, and industry leaders warn that commercial property exposure remains dangerously undercounted.

