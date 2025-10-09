How your executive team’s digital presence can drive company growth

Your competitors are not just outspending you on traditional marketing—they’re outmaneuvering you in digital spaces where your customers are making buying decisions before your sales team even knows they exist.

As BlissPoint Consulting CEO Richard Bliss writes in an advice column for Business Report, he has witnessed a fundamental shift in how business relationships form and deals close. Today’s business development increasingly happens in digital conversations that occur long before formal sales processes begin. Yet most local business leaders remain invisible in these crucial interactions.

Bliss, the author of Digital-First Leadership, says when a prospect researches a company, they’re not just evaluating products or services—they’re assessing a leadership team’s credibility and thought leadership. A strong executive digital presence signals organizational sophistication and forward-thinking leadership. Companies with digitally engaged leadership teams close deals 32% faster than those without, according to LinkedIn’s research on B2B buying behavior.

A company leader’s inability to master a 21st century communication tool calls into question their ability to lead a 21st century organization. This isn’t about personal branding or social media—it’s about business intelligence and competitive positioning.

Read the full advice column, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.