How young managers are using AI to elevate their leadership

Often seen as a tool to boost efficiency, young managers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence softwares to help become better leaders, Inc. reports.

In a survey of more than 1,000 workers between the ages of 22 and 49, 86% of respondents said they believed that AI “can help current leaders become better managers.” Just shy of 80% of respondents said they were interested in using AI to become better managers themselves.

Some see the technology as a way to enhance communication to improve problem solving and facilitate better relationships.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.