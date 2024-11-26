    How young managers are using AI to elevate their leadership

    Often seen as a tool to boost efficiency, young managers are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence softwares to help become better leaders, Inc. reports. 

    In a survey of more than 1,000 workers between the ages of 22 and 49, 86% of respondents said they believed that AI “can help current leaders become better managers.” Just shy of 80% of respondents said they were interested in using AI to become better managers themselves.  

    Some see the technology as a way to enhance communication to improve problem solving and facilitate better relationships. 

