How will tariffs impact inflation? Here’s what one Fed official says

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams says he anticipates tariffs will contribute to inflation, but emphasized there is a lot of uncertainty about how the economy will respond to President Donald Trump’s levies, Bloomberg reports.

“Based on what we know today, given all the uncertainties around that, I do factor in some effects of tariffs now on inflation, on prices, because I think we will see some of those effects later this year,” Williams said Tuesday during the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York.

When asked whether policymakers will consider adjusting interest rates at this month’s meeting, Williams says monetary policy is in a good place and that he doesn’t see the need to adjust borrowing costs right away. He described policy as “modestly restrictive,” and says he expects inflation to move toward the central bank’s 2% goal over time.

During the conversation with Bloomberg Television’s Michael McKee, Williams says he expects good growth this year, albeit slower than last year.

