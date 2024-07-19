How US regional banks are adjusting with lingering CRE pains

U.S. banks are boosting their provisions for credit losses as deteriorating commercial real estate loans and high interest rates fuel fears of defaults, Reuters reports.

As the regional lenders’ second-quarter results show, some banks are also gradually reducing their exposure to the troubled CRE sector and repositioning their balance sheets to focus on commercial and industrial lending and build capital.

Office loans have especially been hit hard as offices remain vacant in a post-pandemic, remote-working world, Reuters reports.

Meanwhile, multifamily commercial loan portfolios—most of which are made by smaller U.S. lenders—have also shown signs of strain in major markets such as New York and Florida due to rent control regulations.

“As is common industry practice after a time of extended elevated interest rates, some cracks are beginning to show,” says Jeff Holzmann, COO at RREAF Holdings, a real estate investment firm with over $5 billion in assets under management.

Earnings reports so far this week show lenders are not aggressively selling down their CRE loans and are allowing them to run off the balance sheet naturally instead.

Some had expected regional banks to dump their toxic assets in distress sales.

