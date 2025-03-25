How Ukraine is relying partly on Louisiana for its energy future

Ukraine is hedging its energy security, in part, on Louisiana, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Late last year, as part of a gambit to replace Russia as the gas hub for Europe, Ukraine received its first shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. The LNG was exported from one of Venture Global terminals in Plaquemines Parish and will be held in Ukraine’s gas storage tanks—the largest in Europe—before being piped around the region.

The Trump administration has framed LNG as a win, part of an “energy dominance” plan that will provide security for Europe amid sanctions on Russian gas. Since the invasion, the European Union has banned imports of Russian coal and nearly all Russian oil and pipeline gas.

But some energy and national security experts in the U.S. and Ukraine have a handful of concerns, suggesting that the embracing of LNG will primarily benefit the industry, pose security concerns for Ukraine, raise U.S. energy prices and threaten the health of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read the full story.