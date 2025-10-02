How Trump is using leverage to sway companies into making deals

The Trump administration is pursuing deals across up to 30 industries, involving dozens of companies deemed critical to national or economic security, Reuters reports.

In some cases, the administration is offering tariff relief in exchange for concessions, revenue guarantees, or taking equity stakes in troubled companies, among other types of help. The fast-paced dealmaking is designed to deliver political wins for U.S. President Donald Trump before the 2026 midterm elections, according to more than a half dozen people familiar with the talks.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he struck a deal with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla to lower drug prices in exchange for tariff relief, underscoring the administration’s willingness to use broad government powers as leverage. Officials have pushed for such announcements to come directly from the White House, elevating the optics of Trump as chief negotiator. Other companies, including Eli Lilly, have faced pressure after unveiling investments without presidential involvement.

At the center of the effort is the International Development Finance Corporation, which is seeking expanded authority and $250 billion in financing to backstop critical sectors. Alongside a new Commerce Department “Investment Accelerator,” these initiatives mark a sharp departure from the traditional U.S. hands-off approach, with federal agencies acting as dealmakers across industries from semiconductors to critical minerals, energy, pharmaceuticals and shipping.

