How to write an effective job description

While writing a job description appears straightforward on the surface, doing so effectively requires both clarity and creativity, Harvard Business Review writes.

That’s because the author must provide practical details about the role’s day-to-day responsibilities while also attracting talent and sparking excitement.

So, where do you start?

According to Harvard Business Review‘s Rebecca Knight, the first step is reflection. Envision the ideal candidate and reflect on the experience, knowledge, qualities and skills that would make them a good fit. Think about the role’s key responsibilities and overall objectives. Then put yourself in the candidate’s shoes and ask yourself, “What makes this job appealing?”

Once you’re done reflecting, it’s time to focus on impact. Packing your job description with lists of expectations and tasks won’t exactly fire up potential candidates. Instead, emphasize the big picture: How does the job connect to the organization’s strategy?

