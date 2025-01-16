How to support a colleague who has lost their home to a natural disaster 

Louisiana residents have decades of experience recovering from natural disasters and hurricanes. Even years after the damage is done, the emotional, financial and mental impact often has lasting effects.

After the recent California wildfires rushed through the Los Angeles area destroying as many as 12,000 homes, businesses and other structures, many people are eager to offer their support to victims who have been displaced. Harvard Business Review shares a list of do’s and don’ts on how to support a colleague when they lose their home.

Harvard Business Review writers Darcy Eikenberg and Julia Phelan suggest reaching out to your colleagues but don’t expect a response. Often a simple and thoughtful message is appreciated. They recommend not saying things that might minimize the colleague’s loss or pressuring them to respond.

Instead of asking what your displaced colleague needs or how to help, consider sending electronic gifts such as an Amazon e-gift card or DoorDash credit. If you have applicable experience that could be helpful for your colleague, such as insurance expertise, you can offer your services or knowledge as a resource.

Do your research before making donations to avoid charity fraud and don’t forget about your colleague a month or a year from now. While the news and social media may stop covering the natural disaster, the road to recovery after a home loss can be lengthy. Reminding your colleagues you are still available to help or listen goes a long way.

