How to supercharge your productivity

In today’s workplace, it’s easy to get bogged down in the day with meetings, social media, AI, conferences and reports that executives are expected to juggle.

How can you manage it all? Via Inc.com, Minnesota Ice founder and CEO Robbie Harrell shares three of his easiest moves to supercharge productivity.

First, Harrell suggests building something.

“I do mean connecting with whatever hands-on work you’re either good at or used to be good at,” he says. “Did you build Legos as a kid? Were you a baker? Did you work puzzles? It doesn’t really matter as long as it connects you with action, relaxation, and perhaps even nostalgia (for extra credit).”

By combining hands-on work with creating, Harrell says you can achieve mindfulness and accomplishment at the same time.

Read the full article for the rest of his tips.