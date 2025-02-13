How to step up your company’s community engagement

Community engagement is more than just a corporate buzzword—it’s a meaningful way for companies to build stronger relationships with their clients and customers.

Zachary Corbin, regional director of marketing for Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, knows this well. Over the years, he has spearheaded a wide range of initiatives that have helped to connect the fast-growing fast-food chain with the communities in which it operates.

Corbin recently sat down with Business Report to share his advice for businesses of any size looking to step up their community engagement efforts.

Corbin says to define your passion areas and to identify causes that align with the values of your business and resonate with your team. For Raising Cane’s, that’s education, entrepreneurship, feeding the hungry, health and fitness and pet welfare, among other causes.

“If you can find something that you’re passionate about,” Corbin says, “you’ll be more enthusiastic about supporting your community.”

