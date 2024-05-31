How to safeguard your business for hurricane season

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins Saturday, and it’s predicted to be an extremely active one.

In the June edition of Business Report, Christian Leach, vice president of commercial insurance at TSL Insurance Group, shares his tips for safeguarding your business.

First, he says it’s important to have a business continuity plan in place. A business continuity plan is a predetermined set of protocols that your business should follow in case of an emergency or natural disaster. According to Leach, business owners should run through worst-case scenarios in their heads and confirm a plan is in place to mitigate the damage if the worst should come to pass.

“I’m a big proponent of preparing for the worst and hoping for the best,” Leach says.

Read the full story for more tips.