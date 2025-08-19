How to make AI work for your business, straight from AI itself

If you’re waiting for the perfect moment to bring AI into your business, here’s a thought: What if your first win isn’t flashy—it’s just functional?

Several prominent Baton Rouge businesses are already putting AI to work, from hospitals to urgent cares, according to a column written by AI exclusively for the latest issue of Business Report, using local case studies and insights.

At Baton Rouge General, doctors and nurses are using AI to improve patient care with a software called TheraDoc that quietly scans patient histories, labs and vitals, then flags treatment recommendations for antibiotics, allowing doctors to move faster without compromising care.

Health care has been one of AI’s earliest adopters—not because it had the most money, but because it had the most to fix.

Too much paperwork. Too little time. Systems that don’t talk to one another. Highly skilled professionals spending their days clicking boxes. Sound familiar?

It’s not just a hospital problem. It’s a business problem.

Read the full column for more insights, and send comments to ai@businessreport.com.