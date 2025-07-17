How to lead when you ‘inherit a mess’ from your predecessor

Being promoted to lead after a predecessor fails can be an especially tricky situation, Harvard Business Review writes.

A 10-year longitudinal research project on executive transitions by consulting firm Navalent found that more than 50% of executives who “inherit a mess” fail within their first 18 months on the job.

Succeeding after a predecessor fails often demands an entirely different leadership approach, and executives stepping into the new role should be fully aware that the state of business, culture and operations may be worse than previously known.

While executives are often encouraged to delegate tasks, a turnaround demands that leaders take a more active approach and dive in themselves, applying their experience and judgment to restore confidence.

Harvard Business Review suggests that transparency is needed to retain top employees amid uncertain times—acknowledge the current state of business and share the vision for the company.

