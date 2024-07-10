How to have a peaceful return to work after vacation 

The first day back at work from a restorative vacation can be daunting. From the accumulating emails in your inbox to the endless projects and deadlines, you’re probably already fantasizing about catching the next flight out of town by lunchtime.

You’re not alone. Harvard Business Review spoke with experts Ayelet Fishbach, an author and professor at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and Tessa West, an author and professor of psychology at NYU, to get advice on how to be motivated and confident about returning to work (in a way that doesn’t raise your blood pressure). Fishbach and West suggested the following practices:

Brace yourself for reentry: Plan ahead for your return. Create wiggle room in your schedule, set yourself up for success by leaving early for work to avoid traffic-induced anxiety, strategically schedule meetings and set reasonable expectations for yourself.

Start slow and small: Do the easiest tasks first to ease back into work.

Focus on what you like about your job: Get remotivated by reminding yourself of what you enjoy most about your job and what areas of your role bring you most fulfillment.

Get additional tips and read more about how to cope with the post-vacation blues in this Harvard Business Review article. A subscription may be required.