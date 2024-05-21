How to cultivate a successful internship program

While internships are a great opportunity for students and young workers to get their foot in the door somewhere and learn valuable on-the-job experience, interns can also be a great pipeline for companies to recruit emerging talent, Inc. reports.

But how do you decide whether you should start an internship program?

As Inc. writes, companies executives considering starting an internship program should reflect on which teams need the help of an intern—and don’t feel pressured to take hundreds.

Christine Cruzvergara, chief education strategy officer at college job board company Handshake, says you can start with just two interns if that’s more viable for your company. Taylor adds that interns shouldn’t be hired just to fill a gap in the office workflow—meaningful work that’s intentionally meant to build a student’s career is important.

If you decide to proceed, then it’s important to think about what your intentions are for your internship program.

Read the full story.