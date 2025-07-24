How to create a workplace that benefits both young and older workers

Creating workspaces built for an aging workforce stands to benefit companies, as the number of workers age 65 and older in the U.S. continues to rise, Fast Company writes.

Most companies are designing spaces to attract younger workers, overlooking the growing demographic of older workers who hold institutional knowledge.

More than a decade ago, design professor Jeremy Myerson identified a “brain drain” in the U.K. workforce as experienced employees retired early without passing on their knowledge. To address this, he developed the concept of “inclusive design” through a government-backed study, collaborating with companies in the U.K., Japan, and Australia. The goal was to create workplace environments that support older workers—but not exclusively. Instead, the focus was on raising the overall quality of workplace design. Ironically, the inclusive features Myerson championed are now widely embraced to support younger and neurodivergent employees, unintentionally benefiting the older workers who inspired them.

Features like warm lighting, quiet zones, ergonomic furniture and analog wayfinding don’t just support aging bodies and minds—they also appeal to younger, neurodivergent and hybrid workers.

