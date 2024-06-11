How to convert empty offices into residential living? There’s inspiration in Calgary 

American cities looking to transform half-filled office buildings into residential living are looking north of the border to Calgary, Alberta, for inspiration, The Wall Street Journal reports.

City officials from across the nation have been studying the Calgary program, which is considered one of the most aggressive programs in North America to promote these conversions.

During the oil decline from 2014 to 2016, vacancy rates soared and commercial-property values tumbled in Calgary. Facing steep declines in property tax collections, Calgary in 2021 approved a conversion program offering an unprecedented subsidy of 75 Canadian dollars a square foot, equivalent to $55 a square foot.

As the WSJ writes, Calgary’s experience holds out hope for New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington and other U.S. cities that are desperate for conversion programs to kill two birds with one stone—rising commercial vacancies and a need for residential housing.

“There is a network among cities that are going through this,” says Thom Mahler, Calgary’s director of downtown strategy.

In downtown Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold renovated the top 12 floors of the Chase South Tower building from commercial offices into more than 100 residential apartments. Though he bought the building in early 2018, Wampold hit a couple of snags with financing the project in 2020 after he was denied the federal historic building tax credits he was planning to use to help lower the cost of the overhaul.

