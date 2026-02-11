How three partners grew Baton Rouge’s ITinspired through culture and trust

Founded in 2013 out of shared frustration with traditional workplace culture, Baton Rouge–based ITinspired has built a fast-growing managed services firm by putting people first—both clients and employees.

Partners Rob Wise, Brett Vaughn-Zyjewski and Anthony Sauro have grown the company to a 24-person team, posting more than 20% annual growth over the past five years while serving clients across health care, engineering, architecture and creative industries. ITinspired focuses on high-touch, boutique IT services that strengthen security and productivity while fostering long-term relationships.

Company leaders credit that growth to an intentional culture centered on employee happiness, empowerment and personal development. Wise, the company’s front man, emphasizes relationship-driven service and “raving fans” over transactional support, arguing that referrals—not sales pitches—fuel sustainable growth. The result is a local tech firm scaling steadily without sacrificing its values.

