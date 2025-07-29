How the state is preparing for stricter Medicaid rules

As Louisiana braces for tighter Medicaid rules under federal legislation, Rep. Stephanie Berault, R-Slidell, says the state is better prepared than most to handle the shift, The Center Square writes.

A member of the House Health and Welfare Committee, Berault downplayed panic over potential coverage losses, attributing much of the concern to administrative hurdles rather than true ineligibility. Since July 2023, about 400,000 Louisianans have been dropped from Medicaid rolls amid renewed eligibility checks, reducing enrollment by 21%.

New federal mandates will require most adult recipients to work 80 hours monthly and verify income biannually by 2026. Berault says her “One Door” law—centralizing Medicaid and SNAP access—positions Louisiana ahead of the curve, improving coordination between the health department and workforce commission. Still, she acknowledges the state faces budget pressures as federal funding wanes.

Despite enrollment declines, Louisiana’s Medicaid costs continue to rise, driven by medical inflation and provider rate hikes. Roughly one in three residents still relies on the program—among the highest rates in the country.

Read the full story.