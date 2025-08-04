How the personal touch continues to pay off for Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s isn’t just selling chicken fingers—it’s building a fiercely loyal fanbase and raking in billions while doing it, Inc. writes.

The Baton Rouge-born chain posted $5.1 billion in 2024 sales, a 33% jump year over year, with same-store sales up 15%. Its secret? A simple menu, strong local ties, and a corporate structure designed to feel anything but corporate.

Each of Cane’s nearly 1,000 locations features hyperlocal décor—think high school jerseys, local musician shoutouts and hometown coffee brands. Leaders are required to live in the communities they serve, and regional teams handle everything from marketing to recruiting.

That personal touch is paying off: Cane’s boasts an average unit volume of $6.6 million, second only to Chick-fil-A. Co-CEO AJ Kumaran says the goal is $10 billion in sales by decade’s end—without losing the community-first ethos that fueled its rise.

Read the full story.