How the pathway to CEO has widened for CFOs

While the CFO-to-CEO transition may be unusual in tech, it is becoming increasingly common across corporate America, Inc. reports.

Next month, Mick Beekhuizen, who joined The Campbell’s Company as CFO in 2019, will become CEO of the food giant. Last week, Panera Brands announced that CFO Paul Carbone will serve as interim CEO after Jose Dueñas stepped down. Other CFOs-turned-CEO include Best Buy’s Corie Barry and Rite Aid’s Matt Schroeder.

“As more and more CFOs are indexing around operational excellence—not the accountant archetype any longer—they are increasingly interested in becoming CEOs at some point,” says Jenna Fisher, co-head of leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates’s global financial officers practice. “I would say about 50 percent of CFOs that we talk to express some interest in potentially becoming a CEO at some point in their career.”

Read the full story.