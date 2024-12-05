How the pandemic sparked unprecedented US productivity gains

U.S. economic growth has been driven by a notable rise in productivity, helping maintain low inflation and robust output despite a cooling labor market, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Over the past five years, productivity growth has averaged 2.1% annually, surpassing trends from the prior decade and outperforming peers like the EU and Canada, where productivity has stagnated.

This boom has roots in the pandemic, which, fueled by government stimulus and low interest rates, pushed businesses to innovate and do more with fewer workers, enhancing productivity. The labor market reshuffling also played a role, with job seekers finding higher-responsibility roles, often leading to wage gains and increased productivity.

Remote work expanded job opportunities, while the flexible U.S. labor system enabled smoother transitions than in other economies. Additionally, a surge in new business formations has driven efficiency and innovation. This mix of factors has positioned the U.S. for sustained growth without economic overheating.

