How the NHC is changing its approach when issuing storm forecasts 

With predictions pointing to an unusually active hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is rolling out updates aimed at improving how storm threats are communicated, Poynter writes.

Among the changes: A refined “cone of uncertainty” graphic now includes inland watches and warnings—highlighting risks for communities far from the coast—and a longer lead time for potential tropical cyclone alerts, which may put areas in the cone of uncertainty up to 72 hours in advance.

New tools will also emphasize lesser-known dangers like deadly post-storm heat and rip currents, as the NHC encourages media and emergency officials to focus on hazards rather than hurricane categories. The updates reflect ongoing efforts to make forecasts more actionable and accessible for the public.

The changes are part of a broader shift toward helping people better understand and respond to storm risks—particularly in areas that may not expect them. As one meteorologist noted, adding inland warnings helps bridge the gap between how storms are forecast and how they actually impact communities, especially those located well beyond the coast.

