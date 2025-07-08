How The Newtron Group became a billion dollar business

In each of The Newtron Group’s offices and jobsite trailers hangs a copy of the company’s core values and beliefs, penned years ago by Newtron founder Newton Thomas.

“Employees should have an enjoyable environment in which to work,” the document reads, “and should find that when they do what they think is right, it will be consistent with the values of the company.”

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, that framework has taken Baton Rouge-based The Newtron Group, an industrial construction contractor specializing in electrical and instrumentation work, far in its 52 years.

It’s now a $1 billion company whose services are in demand close to home—especially at the chemical plants and oil and gas refineries that line the Mississippi River—and nationally. Lately, Newtron has been called on to work at high-tech sites, such as electric vehicle production facilities and data centers.

These sorts of opportunities didn’t come about because of a strategic plan or a directive from the top to go after certain types of projects, company leaders say. Instead, leaders simply put their trust in their employees. It’s the employees, they say, who pay attention to what’s going on in markets and know when an opportunity is worth pursuing.

