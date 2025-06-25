How the new budget bill could complicate next year’s taxes

The budget bill championed by President Donald Trump could complicate next year’s tax filing season after the IRS lost one-quarter of its employees through staffing cuts, an independent watchdog reported Wednesday.

The IRS workforce has fallen from 102,113 workers to 75,702 over the past year, according to the latest National Taxpayer Advocate report to Congress. The report Wednesday offered the first official numbers on the IRS job losses associated with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Most of the employees took the “fork in the road” resignation offer from DOGE rather than waiting to get laid off.

Some of the findings from the report:

The Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the size of the federal bureaucracy to a mass exodus of probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protections and were offered buyouts through a “deferred resignation program.” More than 17,500 IRS workers took that route. The biggest cuts were in taxpayer services, the small business/self-employed office and information technology.

The report notes that the Republican administration’s proposed budget includes a 20% reduction in IRS funding next year. That’s a 37% reduction when taking into account the supplemental funding in the Biden-era Inflation Reduction Act that Republicans previously stripped away.

“A reduction of that magnitude is likely to impact taxpayers and potentially the revenue collected,” writes Erin M. Collins, who leads the organization assigned to protect taxpayers’ rights.

Collins says the 2025 filing season was “one of the most successful filing seasons in recent memory,” though she warned that the 2026 season could be rocky.

“With the IRS workforce reduced by 26% and significant tax law changes on the horizon, there are risks to next year’s filing season,” Collins writes. “It is critical that the IRS begin to take steps now to prepare.”

She says that, halfway through the year, there were concerns that the IRS had not yet undertaken key preparation steps, including hiring and training seasonal and permanent employees.

Read the full story.