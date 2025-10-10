How the LNG supply surge might reshape global energy demand

Global LNG markets are entering a new era of expansion—and uncertainty, Bloomberg writes.

With massive new projects coming online by decade’s end, including Adnoc’s Ruwais facility that will more than double the UAE’s export capacity, prices for liquefied natural gas are expected to fall. Adnoc Gas CEO Fatema Al Nuaimi says that’s a good thing: Historically, lower prices spur lasting demand as developing nations invest in infrastructure to import the fuel.

The International Energy Agency shares that optimism, forecasting record global gas demand next year, driven by Asia, Africa and the Middle East. But risks remain.

Some nations once seen as growth engines, like Pakistan, are backing away from LNG in favor of cheaper renewables after years of price volatility. The coming supply surge could either lock in a new generation of buyers—or reveal the limits of LNG’s role in the global energy transition.

