How the carbon credit market is staging a quiet comeback

Once derided as a symbol of corporate greenwashing, the carbon credit market is showing signs of revival, Bloomberg writes.

MSCI data shows companies used more credits in the first half of 2025 than ever before, with $10 billion committed to new projects—triple last year’s pace. Much of the growth stems from Asia, where regulators are introducing emissions caps and taxes that drive demand for credits.

Analysts expect demand to quadruple by 2030, with regulatory mandates replacing voluntary offsets as the dominant force. While scandals in recent years eroded credibility and cut market value, new frameworks and stricter oversight are bolstering confidence.

Industry leaders, including Trafigura’s Hannah Hauman and MSCI’s Guy Turner, point to improving credit quality and stronger project pipelines.

Still, questions remain about integrity, particularly in nature-based credits, leaving some companies cautious.

