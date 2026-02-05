How the building boom is fueling a new wave of AI tools for contractors

The construction industry is increasingly turning to AI agents to manage mounting complexity, labor shortages and the impending retirement of experienced workers, The Wall Street Journal writes.

New AI-powered tools from construction software firms are helping project managers and foremen streamline daily tasks—from logging site activity and flagging safety issues to summarizing dense project documents and generating reports that once took hours to compile. Adoption is accelerating as demand for skilled builders surges, driven in part by a boom in data center construction, even as the industry faces a shortfall of roughly 349,000 workers. Larger firms are leading the charge, using AI not only to boost efficiency but also to capture and preserve institutional knowledge that has traditionally lived in workers’ heads.

Some companies are training AI agents on decades of safety practices and project experience, aiming to transfer expertise across teams. While challenges remain—particularly in building trust and encouraging adoption—the technology is reshaping how construction firms plan, build and manage projects.

Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.