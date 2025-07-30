How the AI boom is causing a power struggle over the bill

As AI advances fuel a rapid boom in U.S. data center construction, utilities and tech giants are sparring over who should pay for the enormous power demands, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon are being asked to shoulder more of the cost to upgrade an aging grid ill-equipped for AI-era consumption. Utilities warn that without commitments from data center developers, the burden of new infrastructure—power lines, plants and long-term contracts—could fall to everyday ratepayers.

In Virginia, home to 70% of the world’s internet traffic, Dominion Energy has proposed stricter terms for developers amid requests for power equivalent to 10 million homes. Nationally, utility investment is expected to soar to $203 billion annually in 2025 and 2026—the highest on record.

Tech companies are investing tens of billions of dollars in the AI race, much of it to build the data centers. Microsoft expects to spend $80 billion this year. Google this month increased its expected investment this year to $85 billion. Amazon expects to spend $100 billion.

Some are building data centers in regions where there isn’t yet a large number of them, leading utilities to make costly upgrades to meet the huge new power demands. Rural states including Louisiana and Tennessee are now home to enormous projects that local officials are hoping will bring jobs and boost tax revenue. It has been previously reported that Entergy ratepayers in Louisiana could be on the hook for $470 million in data center infrastructure.

