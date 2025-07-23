How small businesses can better use AI

AI may be hailed as the ultimate productivity tool, but for many small and midsize businesses, that promise has not been delivered, Fast Company writes.

While large companies with dedicated AI teams and deep data reserves reap the rewards, small businesses often face frustration, wasted resources and unmet expectations.

To better utilize AI, business owners are encouraged to slow down, reassess their approach and stop mimicking enterprise strategies. Instead of diving headfirst into complex solutions, small business owners are encouraged to focus on core operations—like administration, customer service and reporting—and leverage AI features already built into familiar platforms like Google Workspace and Microsoft Office.

Read the full story.