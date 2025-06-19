How Sam’s Club is navigating tariffs

Sam’s Club is considering raising prices on certain discretionary products, including air fryers, microwaves and yard decor, to offset increased costs from new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, The Wall Street Journal writes.

While the warehouse chain, owned by Walmart, is known for keeping prices low to drive membership—its primary profit source—tariff impacts may leave little choice for some items. However, food prices are expected to remain stable, thanks to cost-saving strategies like reduced packaging and improved shelf life. The company has pledged to hold prices on over 1,000 summer items until July 22, followed by promotional discounts.

Sam’s Club benefits from Walmart’s robust supply chain, automation tools and sourcing flexibility, which help ease some cost pressures. Still, analysts warn that big-ticket items, such as patio furniture and appliances, could see price hikes or reduced inventory.

In its most recent quarter, Sam’s Club reported $22.67 billion in revenue, up 3.1% from the previous year.

Read the full story.