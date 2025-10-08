How real estate transfers from boomers to millennials will reshape US cities

A historic wealth transfer is underway as baby boomers prepare to pass down an estimated $84 trillion to $124 trillion over the next two decades—much of it in real estate, Governing reports.

Millennials, set to become the nation’s wealthiest generation, will inherit not just homes but also commercial properties and developable land, reshaping cities in the process. Unlike their parents, millennials prioritize purpose, sustainability and walkability, signaling a shift toward mixed-use, community-driven development over sprawling suburbs.

With 85% willing to pay more for walkable neighborhoods, millennials’ real estate decisions could redefine local economies and urban planning.

For cities, now is the time to modernize zoning codes, engage future landowners, and align policies with a generation ready to blend profit with purpose.

Read the full story.