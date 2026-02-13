How providing a human touch online can pay dividends

Customers trust digital platforms more—and are more likely to follow through on decisions—when they know a real person is available to help, even if they never reach out.

A new study highlighted by The Wall Street Journal shows that simply offering access to a human can significantly reduce anxiety during sensitive online processes like loan applications or financial decisions.

In one real-world experiment, approved loan applicants who received messages with a human contact option were far more likely to accept their loans than those who received updates without contact details—or no updates at all. Researchers found that frequent automated updates can actually heighten stress, while the presence of a human safety net restores confidence.

Notably, only a small fraction of users ever contacted a person, suggesting the trust boost comes from reassurance, not increased service costs.

The findings carry implications for banks, insurers and digital-first businesses weighing automation against customer experience, pointing to a low-cost way to build trust and improve outcomes without abandoning technology.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.