How Port Allen’s Cou-Yon’s got national praise 

Our March 2020 cover story is all about barbecue in the Baton Rouge area, and in it we highlight the stories behind four shining stars on the local scene.

First up is Cou-Yon’s Cajun Bar-B-Q in Port Allen.

Open now for 11 years, Port Allen’s Cou-Yon’s has emerged as a regional barbecue powerhouse. It landed top honors in Money.com’s Best BBQ in Louisiana, placed in Yelp’s Top 50 BBQ Spots in America and was No. 1 in TripAdvisor’s Best BBQ in Baton Rouge.

An original team of 15 employees has grown to 60, thanks to the restaurant’s bustling catering business along the industrial corridor.

And more diners in the Capital City are discovering the across-the-river restaurant through its food trucks, including one now stationed regularly on the LSU campus near the Dairy Store. Another soon will return to a recurring spot in the Garden District area.

Read on for the full story, which originally appeared in 225‘s March 2020 cover story. And click here to check out the full cover story.