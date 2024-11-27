How one local business bakes 800 pies for Thanksgiving

The line starts early for holiday pies at Elsie’s Plate & Pie. The popular eatery begins taking preorders for the baked treats in September, with orders picking up steam the closer Thanksgiving approaches. The restaurant crew bakes roughly 800 pies the week of the holiday.

225 magazine’s Between the Lines sat with Paul Dupre, Elsie’s chef and owner, and his team about how they manage the rush.

Offering just shy of a dozen different pie flavors, the owners of Elsie’s have a strategy to fulfill the mountain of tickets for pies, which are sought out by families to bring home for their own Thanksgiving feasts.

