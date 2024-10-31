How not having an accepted AI definition complicates the regulatory process

The Louisiana Joint Legislative Committee on Technology and Cybersecurity recently convened to examine the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding artificial intelligence and its implications for state and federal laws, The Center Square reports.

New Orleans attorney Graham Ryan highlighted that 31 states have enacted AI legislation, with funding for AI initiatives increasing significantly from 2022 to 2023.

At the federal level, 150 AI bills have been introduced, highlighting the urgency to address the technology’s complexities, including deepfakes, privacy violations, workplace safety and national security concerns.

Ryan pointed out the absence of a widely accepted AI definition, complicating regulatory efforts. The Federal Trade Commission has initiated enforcement actions against companies that are misleading about their AI capabilities, alleging severe privacy violations. Notably, Ring settled with the FTC, agreeing to refund $5.6 million to affected consumers for privacy breaches related to its AI systems.

Despite the surge in proposed legislation, only 120 AI bills have been introduced in Congress, with none passed to date. Proposed bills like the Child Exploitation and AI Expert Commission Act of 2024 signal an increasing focus on targeted oversight for specific AI applications.

