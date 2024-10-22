How much money have Gonzales mayoral candidates raised?

In a contest that may shape the future of Gonzales, four candidates—all Democrats—are vying for the city’s mayoral seat.

A Daily Report review of the most recent campaign finance reports of all four candidates finds Gonzales City Councilperson Tim Riley leading the pack in regard to fundraising with $13,950 raised, though he has spent $15,503.29 on his campaign. His most recent campaign finance report was filed Oct. 9.

Planning and Zoning Commissioner Kemlyn Lomas, whose most recent report was filed Oct. 21, has raised $11,140 and spent $7,514.88. She is the only woman in the race.

As of his Oct. 7 report, Councilperson Harold Stewart has raised $8,170 and spent $3,986.48.

Terance Irvin’s Oct. 7 report, meanwhile, indicates that he trails his fellow candidates with $6,875 raised and $2,202.02 spent. Irvin is a former councilperson who challenged Barney Arceneaux for mayor in 2016.

Regardless of who ultimately comes out on top, Gonzales will be electing its first Black mayor. The mayoral seat opened up when Arceneaux, a four-term incumbent and a white Democrat, stepped away to become executive director of the Louisiana Municipal Association earlier this year.

In Gonzales, the growth of the Black population has outpaced the growth of other demographics in recent years. The city is now home to a solid Black majority, with 47% of its residents being Black, 36% being white and 13% being Hispanic, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

In September, state Sen. Ed Price, a Black Democrat from Gonzales, told LaPolitics that he was “a little shocked” not to see any white candidates qualify for mayor.

“I think it has huge significance,” Price said at the time. “I think that the city has come a long way.”