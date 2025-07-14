How much lawmakers budgeted to renovate Louisiana State Capitol

Gov. Jeff Landry and state lawmakers have put $31.7 million toward refurbishing the outside of the Louisiana State Capitol, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The money—part of the annual state construction plan effective July 1—will be used to waterproof the Capitol’s exterior so it can be thoroughly cleaned.

“It is a symbol of Louisiana, and it’s one of the most visited state capitol buildings in the country,” Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, says. “We’re taking all the steps we need to waterproof it so it will last another 200 to 300 years.”

Completed in 1932 as the brainchild of Huey Long, Louisiana’s State Capitol is a classic example of the Art Deco design style popular at the time and also used for the Empire State Building in New York City.

Additional funding will be necessary to complete the waterproofing project. The price tag for the entire project is $113.9 million, according to Louisiana’s construction plan.

