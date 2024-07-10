How much confidence does LSU’s faculty and staff have in leadership? Not a lot

Less than half of faculty at Louisiana’s flagship university reported feeling confident in their senior leadership to make the right decisions for the institution, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The 2023 Employee Engagement Survey, which was administered by LSU last September and October and had more than 5,000 respondents, is the first campus-wide employee study and details how faculty and staff feel about the university. The survey found at the time that 40% of faculty and 48% of staff were confident in university leadership.

The survey results come after recent tumultuous years for the university.

LSU Faculty Senate President Dan Tirone attributes the lack of faith in administration to the defunding of higher education during former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s tenure.

“Faculty evaluate leadership’s performance in part based on their pocketbooks, and the massive reductions in state funding under Jindal and lack of tuition authority have resulted in structural issues with salaries and benefits which are difficult to fix but negatively impact employee perceptions,” Tirone says in a statement to the Illuminator.

