How might Kamala Harris impact the economy as president?

While Kamala Harris is well known for her forceful defense of abortion rights, her role within the Biden administration on immigration and border security, and her legacy as a prosecutor and attorney general of California, her positions and policy goals regarding the economy are less defined, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Her record does reveal some clues about her priorities, including a focus on low-income workers, women, small businesses and middle-class families.

She also shed light on some of her economic priorities on Monday in an address to campaign staff.

As president, she says that she would push for paid family leave and affordable child care.

“Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency,” Harris says. “Because we here know when our middle class is strong, America is strong.”

Harris’s most immediate hurdle might be overcoming Americans’ gloomy views on the economic legacy of Biden’s administration. Inflation spiked to a 40-year high in 2022, and the effects range from soaring prices at the grocery store to Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes that contributed to many Americans finding it harder to afford mortgages and buy homes.

